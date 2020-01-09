Applications for food security card piling up

Rajendranagar: While the Government of India is in the process of streamlining ration distribution system under "One Nation One Ration" programme, the applications for granting new food security cards are gradually piling up at ASO offices around Rangareddy district, especially in Rajendranagar area.



Though the ASO offices in Rajendranagar draw heaps of applications seeking grant of food security cards, the official count of new applications that reached DSO office at the collectorate stands at a whopping 63,621.

Already 58,149 backlog applications filed till 2018-end have been pending at different levels for mutations wherein 26,359 are under the process of verification, 1,992 are pending at MRO or ASO offices while 7,785 applications are in possession of DSO office.

Together, a whopping number of 1,21,770 applications (new and mutation) have been filed so far since 2016. Of them 58,187 are under the process of verification, 3,579 are pending at concerned MRO or ASO offices while 22,206 applications are pending with the DSO.

However, the number of applications piling up at DSO office may differ with the figure pending in heaps at DSO offices at Rangareddy as people continue to approach there to submit that even though the online process system was complete hold up to streamline the process under "One Nation One Ration."

According to sources, people are still approaching the ASO offices concerned with new applications and some of them, who have already applied long ago, are visiting to enquire about the status of their applications. "We are unable to answer them as the online application process was held up since a long time and we can only collect the applications and register them with us," said an official.

"The process of ration distributing through one nation one ration is in process. Government is in the process of linking Telangana with other 11 states of the country under the ONOR program which may take few more months to complete. We are expecting that in the next three to four months we could be able to start the online process to receive applications," said an official at DSO office on the condition of anonymity.