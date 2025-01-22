Applications invited for GoI-certified software courses

Hyderabad: National Skill Academy has announced Govt of India-certified computer software skill courses for one lakh students and unemployed youth of Telangana. Online applications are invited from Inter Pass, Engineering, Degree, PG, MBA, and Polytechnic Diploma students and unemployed youth from all over the Telangana.

Applicants can choose from a diverse range of courses, including Diploma in Software Engineering, PG Diploma in Software Engineering and from over 100 latest IT, Computer Software Certification courses. Upon successfully completing the course, participants will receive a Government of India certificate, recognising their expertise in the subject. After completion of the above software courses, students would have good career opportunities both in India and abroad.

For details, visit www.nationalskillacademy.in or call 9505800050. The last date for applying is January 31.