Aquino Squadron bags Commandant’s Banner at Air Force Academy

Hyderabad: The Inter Squadron Drill competition of Autumn Term- 2022 of Flight Cadets was held at Air Force Academy Dundigal on Monday. Aquino Squadron bagged the Winner's trophy for the Inter Squadron Drill Competition.

As per the release, the cadets presented a spectacular March Past on martial tunes played by the IAF band. Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant, Air Force Academy presented trophies to the winners of various competitions. During the course of their training regime, Cadets have undergone varied strenuous activities like X-Country, Drills, Field Craft Camp, Range Firing, Route March, Physical Aptitude Test, etc.

Squadron Cadet Captain Flight Cadet Gokul K of Aquino Squadron received the coveted Commandant's Banner for Autumn Term 2022. The winning Squadron is called the 'Champion Squadron' and the Cadets of this Squadron have the privilege of wearing a lanyard on the shoulder over their uniform during the next semester, said senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.