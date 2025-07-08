  • Menu
Arogyasri CEO conducts surprise inspections at Wellness Centres

Hyderabad: Uday Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of Arogyasri, along with other senior officials from the Health Department, conducted surprise inspections at several Wellness Centres across Telangana. This action follows Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha’s serious concerns over reports regarding the functioning of these centres and his subsequent instruction to ascertain the actual situation at ground level.

In line with Minister Raja Narsimha’s directives, for the past two days, the Arogyasri CEO and senior officers have been carrying out inspections to closely review the availability of medicines, attendance of doctors and staff, and other operational aspects.

The surprise checks were conducted at Wellness Centres in locations such as Vanasthalipuram, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Adilabad. The Minister affirmed that the Health Department is committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and improved service delivery at all Wellness Centres for the benefit of the public.

