Artist Sireesha's gesture to Jammu & Kashmir martyrs

Artist Sireesha
Artist Sireesha donated a part of the proceeds of sale of her paintings for the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir.

Hyderabad: Artist Sireesha donated a part of the proceeds of sale of her paintings for the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir.

She handed over Rs 6 lakh to Dr B Srinivas Additional DG, Jammu & Kashmir, in the presence of Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. Most of the 125 paintings displayed at the exhibition from December 14 to 17 were sold out and Rs 12 lakh was collected, out of which Rs 6 Lakh was handed over.

