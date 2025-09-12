Asaduddin Owaisi Inaugurates Nilufer Luxury Fashion Store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed the grand launch of Nilufer, a premium luxury women’s clothing and lifestyle brand, at Masab Tank Road, Mehdipatnam, on September 7, 2025.

The flagship store was inaugurated by AIMIM President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, alongside Founder Ms. Nilufer, with MLA Majid Hussain as Guest of Honor. Rooted in the philosophy “Embrace the Luxury,” the brand offers bridal couture, everyday luxury wear, and exclusive non-alcoholic perfumes.

With ensembles ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹30 lakhs, Nilufer promises global elegance with Indian sensibilities and plans expansion into children’s luxury wear, making fashion inclusively luxurious.