Asaduddin Owaisi trying to sabotage anti-CAA protests in Telangana

Nampally: Alleging that MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was trying to sabotage the anti-CAA protests in the state capital, the Congress and MBT held that by posing as the sole representative of Muslims, he was only to trying to create confusion in the community and suppress the JAC protest planned on Saturday, by announcing that the MIM was also gearing up for a parallel march on the same day.

TPCC minorities wing chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail stated on Thursday that everyone knew that Owaisi had been trying to sabotage the anti-CAA protests in Telangana. He made all religious leaders surrender before KCR and the meeting at Pragathi Bhavan held on December 25 was only meant to assure that they would not do anything that displeases BJP government at the Centre. "Asaduddin Owaisi can continue to mislead people through his role as brand ambassador of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao," he held.

He further added that after meeting KCR at Pragathi Bhavan, Asaduddin Owaisi went on record saying KCR would make a big announcement on CAA and NRC within two days. But even after one week, KCR is silent on the issue while his son and TRS Working President K Tarakarama Rao is giving contradictory and misleading statements. Owaisi should Tweet questioning KCR's prolonged silence on CAA, NRC and NPR, he added.

MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan held that while the preparations were afoot to encourage all the concerned citizens, even from districts, Asaduddin Owaisi was shaken and announced his own plan for his political survival. Even the earlier protest programme held at Darussalam was in reaction to the formation of the JAC, where around 40 organisations have decided to chalk out plan of action.

While welcoming the idea by MIM, he cautioned that dates should not clash and people should not get confused. "As it is democratic right of the people police should grant permission for all kinds of peaceful protest. If invited, I shall be attending the protest programme of MIM and if Asad is serious over the issue, he can come and lead the JAC's protest march," he added.