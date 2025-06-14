ASI to take up Golkonda Fort, adjoining sites’ upkeep works

Hyderabad: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to take up the restoration and maintenance works at Hyderabad’s historic Golconda Fort and surrounding heritage sites.

The latest development comes after the Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin called on ASI Superintendent Dr Nikhil Das and his team to discuss pressing issues concerning heritage preservation. During the recently held meeting, the MLA discussed about the desilting of Golconda Fort Khandak (moat), inspection of Shah Hatim Talab and cleaning of Katora Houz. The MLA urged the ASI to take the works and pending project as earliest.

Kausar Mohiuddin said that it was noted that the Khandak (moat) surrounding Golconda Fort has not been desilted since India’s independence in 1947. “Following AIMIM’s representation to ASI Headquarters in New Delhi, ASI Telangana conducted an inspection. A report is now being prepared to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC), after which Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will carry out the desilting work along the Golconda Fort.”

Moreover, the MLA urged the ASI director to inspect and manage the surplus water outlet of Shah Hatim Lake, cleaning of lake and desilting the outlets to prevent flooding in surrounding colonies.

Kausar Mohiuddin also discussed cleaning Katora Houz in the vicinity of Golconda Fort. The MLA said that the ASI responded positively to clean and regain its past glory. “A proposal to clean Katora Houz was put forth, for which a NOC is being pursued. HMDA and Telangana Tourism will take up the project, with revenue from any tourism or related activities to be shared equally 50:50 with ASI,” said Kausar Mohiuddin.

MLA said that the discussions were also held for the Sky cable project. “A request was submitted for a NOC for the Cable project. Once granted, HMDA and Telangana Tourism will jointly implement the project.”Kausar said, “I also raised concerns regarding masjids in Golconda and Shaikpet that remain closed. The ASI team has scheduled an inspection later this week to assess the situation.”

Shah Hatim Talab has now turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Each year during monsoon, the water body overflows and inundates the surrounding colonies. Most of the residents were hoping for a permanent solution for the problem.

According to the activist, the outflow channels of Shah Hatim Talab were arranged to flow into Naya Qila Talab and nourish the Qutub Shahi Bagh and then flow into Langer Houz. Now the entire drainage system has been destroyed.

The historic Katora Houz in the vicinity of Golconda Fort is a picture of utter neglect over the decades and turned into an eyesore. The restoration work of the Houz remains on paper and no works have been taken up yet. Though the GHMC has sanctioned an amount and a separate amount was set apart by the ASI, the water body remains a cesspool, says Habeeb, an activist.