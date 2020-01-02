Trending :
Aswamedha Yagnam from today at Malla Reddy Engineering campus

Highlights

‘Aswamedha Gayatri Maha Yagnyam’ a noble initiative to strengthen the nation is commencing here at Malla Reddy Engineering campus on Thursday. The...

Kompally: 'Aswamedha Gayatri Maha Yagnyam' a noble initiative to strengthen the nation is commencing here at Malla Reddy Engineering campus on Thursday. The four-day spiritual event is being organised by Ahila Vishwa Gayatri Parivar of Santhikunj in Haridhwar.

Special prayers will be organised with eleven thousand holy pots, spiritual discourses, devotional music and other programmes will be conducted during the four days. The food is being offered for free of cost during the programme for all the visitors.

