Authorities keep tab on flood situation in Musi

Hyderabad: Civic authorities kept tabs on the rising levels of Musi river and urged those crossing the bridges over it to take note of the flood situation, as water being released from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar for past few days. They urged the inhabitants on the banks of Musi to remain cautious and obey instructions of officials of various departments to avoid any untoward incident.

By noon, the outflow was 1350 cusecs and 216 cusecs from Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar respectively, as two gates of each continued releasing surplus waters. GHMC informed that a total of 455 teams are working under its purview and were deployed. “We have prepared 130 relief centers under GHMC. If people have problems, we will send them to relief centers. Ready with CRMP (Comprehensive Road Maintenance Plan), Monsoon Emergency Teams and DRF (Disaster Response Force), ” GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose.









The water levels at bridges Moosarambagh and Chaderghat causeway (small bridge) almost touched the bridge prompting authorities to alert the population living in vicinity. “The field traffic cops remained in constant observation and monitoring the flood levels,” said KPV Raju, ACP (Adm) Hyderabad Traffic Police









Meanwhile authorities also closed Exit 2 & 7 of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) due to water logging. “#ORR Exit 2 & 7 closed due to water logging..please avoid them. We will try and open them asap,” tweeted Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary.

A total of 3182 cusecs of water to be released in Musi

4-gates of each Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar to release surplus waters. Both received 2000 cusecs and 1600 cusecs respectively.