Awareness meet held on organ donation

Hyderabad: Medicover Hospitals, a multispecialty healthcare provider, hosted a landmark Continuing Medical Education (CME) program titled “Brain Death and Organ Donation: Clinical, Ethical and Legal Perspectives” in the city on Friday. This initiative brought together some of the renowned names in the field to discuss one of the most misunderstood and emotionally complex subjects in healthcare—organ donation and the science behind brain death.

The CME was inaugurated by Dr Ganshyam Jagathkar, Director of Critical Care at Medicover Hospitals, who emphasised the importance of bridging the gap between clinical knowledge and public awareness. The keynote address was delivered by Lalitha Raghuram, Country Director of the MOHAN Foundation, who passionately advocated for increasing awareness around organ donation and clearing common misconceptions that deter potential donors.

Renowned speakers including Dr Rahul Pandit, Chair of Critical Care at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai; Dr PBN Gopal from Citizens Hospital; and senior specialists from Medicover including Dr Ranjith, Dr Mohammed Abdul Qadeer Khan, Dr Pradeep Reddy, and Dr Ajay Shinde, delved into crucial aspects ranging from the legal framework (THOA Act) and clinical declaration of brain death to ethical dilemmas, donor logistics, and cutting-edge techniques like Normothermic Perfusion.