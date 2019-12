Ayyappa Maha Padi Puja conducted in Cantonment

Secunderabad: "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" slogans reverberated in the streets of Cantonment as many Ayyappa devotees performed Ayyappa MahaPadi Puja or Ayyappa Mandala Puja, organised here on Sunday. The pujas were performed in Bollarum, Alwal, Tirumalgherry, Picket, Bowenpally, Tadbund, Anna Nagar, Diamond Point and other areas of Cantonment.

TRS senior leader and vice president of Kuruma Sangham Cheera Satyanarayana (Srikanth), along with Ranjit Kumar Goud, Saibaba and Pranav performed Ayyappa Maha Padi Puja at their residences.

Telangana minister Srinivas Yadav, state Kuruma sangham president Yegge Mallesham, general secretary Narasa Vinod, local corporator Athelli Aruna Srinivas Goud, former vice president of Cantonment Board Jampana Pratap, board member Pandu Yadav, local leader BN Srinivas and others attended the puja performed by Cheera Satyanarayana at his residence. Singamshetty Haribabu captivated audience with his devotional bhajans. Large number of Ayyappa devotees, women participated in the program.