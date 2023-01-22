Azmet Jah anointed as 9th Nizam

Hyderabad: Mir Azmat Ali Khan Azmet Jah, the eldest son of the titular VIII Nizam of Hyderabad Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur was 'crowned' as the IX head of the Asaf Jahi dynasty. The coronation ceremony was held at the Khilwat Mubarakh hall in the Chowmahalla Palace.

Following the customs and tradition of the Asaf Jahi dynasty in existence for 299 years, a simple ceremony with prayers was held in presence of VIII Nizam of Hyderabad, the family members, trustees, close friends, well-wishers and staff members to recognise and formalise the anointment. The declaration was issued by the office of the Walashan Azmet Jah Bahadur. It stated, "In terms of the desire and the decree made by Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur the VIII Nizam of Hyderabad during his lifetime anointing his eldest son Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan Azmet Jah as his successor in title and to accede his father as the IX head of Asaf Jahi dynasty for all symbolic, ceremonial, titular and ancillary purpose."

M A Faiz Khan, a trustee of HEH the Nizam Trust, said that Azmet Jah assumes the charge of the numerous trusts and estates of the HEH - Nizam's family trust, jewellery trust, religious trust and charity trusts. He said, "as per the desire of late prince Mukarram Jah, the successor is the Prince Azmet Jah."

The titular VIII Nizam of Hyderabad, 'Mukarram Jah' passed away on January 14 in Istanbul in Turkey at 89.

He was laid to rest in the family's vault in historic Mecca Masjid with full state honours.