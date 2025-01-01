Bacchus lovers gulp down liquor worth Rs 1K cr

Hyderabad: As Telangana embraced the dawn of New Year amidst celebrations, the state exchequer started on a happy note by breaking all records in liquor sales and mopping up nearly Rs 1,000 crore in revenue. This includes fees charged for conducting the New Year bash at star hotels, pubs and musical events at various resorts and family get-togethers at home.

State officials of the Excise and Prohibition Department said that liquor worth Rs 402.62 crore was sold across the State on Monday. About 3,82,265 cases of liquor and 3,96,114 cases of beer were sold in a single day. To meet the growing demand for liquor during the revelry, Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited made all arrangements to lift alcohol stocks from the depots by licensed wine shop dealers. Special teams were deployed at the depots to supply liquor instantly to the wine shops.

The sales registered an increase with every passing hour across the state. Apart from the Greater Hyderabad limits, officials said that the municipal corporations, urban local bodies and major panchayats reported high sales of liquor.

According to officials, on average, liquor to the tune of Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore is sold in the State daily. Now it has increased to more than Rs 400 on a single day during the last two days.

Since it was the winter season, boozers preferred whisky, brandy and vodka while the youth opted for beer. All foreign premium beer and whisky brands were made available in every licensed liquor shop.

Special vehicles were made available to transport liquor stocks to the wine shops in the state.

Officials said that December 2024 recorded liquor sales worth Rs 3,523.16 crore as against Rs 2,764 crore last year. The government was expecting Rs 700 crore revenue only on the last two days of December.