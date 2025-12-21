Balachelimi National* Story Competition–2025: Prize Distribution Ceremony Held Grandly

The Balachelimi National Children’s Story Awards–2025 function was grandly held on Sunday, 21-12-2025, at Oxford Grammar School, Street No.13, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad.

The programme honoured young storytellers and writers from across the country who have been contributing significantly to children’s literature.

The national-level story competition was conducted in three categories: ● Children’s stories written by adults● Children’s stories written by youth● Stories written by school-going children

A panel of expert jury members carefully evaluated all the entries received in the competition and selected a total of 36 winners from the best stories across the three categories.

*The prize distribution ceremony started by welcoming Sri Er. Manikonda Veda kumar to preside over the function by Garipalli Ashok.

*The Chief Guest was Sri Riyaz, Chairman, Telangana State Library Council.

The Guests of Honour included Dr. Ravi Sarada,* *Andhra Pradesh State Library Council, and eminent artists Kurella Srinivas, Dhanunjaya, and Madabhushi Lalitha Devi.

Presiding over the event,**

Er. Manikonda Vedakumar stated that the first Balachelimi library was established at Pochampally on November 20, 2019. He recalled that Balachelimi libraries continued to function even during the COVID period, following safety measures. With Sri Garipalli Ashok as Convener, the establishment of libraries was expanded across the state. He noted that Balachelimi conveners and artists are working actively in all districts, taking the movement forward. Story anthologies written by school children from ten districts and by senior literary figures were published. He praised the invaluable contribution of illustrators and stated that, along with prizes, books are being published through Balachelimi as part of the national story competitions. He stressed the need to ensure that the Balachelimi magazine reaches children widely. He also mentioned that 20 new libraries were established and emphasized the importance of managing them effectively. Appreciating the efforts of writers, he expressed confidence that Balachelimi activities would continue to grow extensively.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Riyaz stated that Balachelimi publications significantly contribute to the welfare of society. He suggested translating the Balachelimi magazine into multiple languages along with Telugu to make it accessible to more students. He referred to the historical importance of scripts found at Kotilingala near Karimnagar, the Krishna and Godavari river inscriptions originating in Telangana, and mentioned the role played by Deccan Land newspaper during the Telangana movement. He appreciated the environmental perspective of Er. Vedakumar and assured continued support to Balachelimi.

Mrs. Ravi Sarada said that loving books, reading them, and encouraging children to write are great achievements. She emphasized that children grow only when reading becomes a habit. She noted that Balachelimi libraries are bringing out students’ creativity and remarked that a house without books is like a house without windows. She stated that Balachelimi provides valuable books useful for children.

Dr. Raghu remarked that Er. Manikonda Vedakumar has brought about a revolution in children’s literature through Balachelimi.

Other dignitaries, including Gazetted HM Komma Varavu Krishnam, Tadakapal library administrator Praveen Sharma, Paidimarri Girija, Kurella Srinivas, Madabhushi Lalitha Devi, Smt Ravi Sarada , Ammin Srinivasa Raju, and others, observed that Er. Vedakumar is taking Balachelimi forward as a vibrant world of children’s literature. They noted that Balachelimi libraries are igniting creativity among students and benefiting them greatly.

They also stated that Balachelimi’s efforts are encouraging student writing in government schools and praised Er. Vedakumar’s remarkable contribution.

Happiness was expressed over the publication of Balachelimi books through national story competitions, in addition to storybooks from ten districts.

*On this occasion, book sets for newly established libraries were distributed by Dr. Riyaz.

*

Participants such as Amaravadi Neeraja, Puppala Krishna Murthy, Bheempalli Srikanth, Ammin Srinivasa Raju, Girija, Vaddepalli Venkatesh, Hasmathullah, Baithi Durgayya, Rajamouli, prize winners, artists, jury members, and library administrators actively took part in the programme.

The event concluded with a strong message promoting young writers, encouraging reading habits, and contributing to the building of a cultured and enlightened society.