Bandi Sanjay Kumar sees repeat of UP results in TS

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday asserted that the UP Assembly results are going to be repeated in the State. Addressing the media after participating in celebrations at party office following the party's thumping victory in UP, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa, on Thursday, he said people in Telangana want a double engine sarkar. "BJP will form government in the State after the Assembly elections".

Describing the party's victory, a slap in the face of those who claimed end of BJP, he said the five Assembly election results made clear what people want. He thanked people for giving victory to BJP in four States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

Bandi accused the State of diverting Central funds, diluting the Central welfare schemes and not cooperating with development activities and not spending its share in implementation of development projects. "The KCR government is trying to unleash false propaganda against the Centre and make use of Telangana sentiment for political gains. The government has mortgaged its engine at Darussalam and an engine-less government can't go anywhere," he quipped.

Responding to questions, he ridiculed the CM, saying he wanted to put up a tent of a front at national level. But he did not go to five States for electioneering as no one called him to take part. Bandi dared KCR to announce that he won't go for elections until completing the process of filling government jobs to show his commitment.

BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman said party's pro-poor and pro-development agenda and welfare schemes fetched electoral dividends in five Assembly elections. He said that he had toured 30 assembly segments in UP where regional parties tried to create caste discord among people. But they rejected favouring "prashasan and ration". "Besides, rejecting Goonda Raj and Mafia Raj, UP CM Yogi turned popular with Muslim women who called him 'Ration Baba". He recalled the Yogi government's waiver of Rs 36,000 crore loan and filling four lakh government jobs.

"People also want such government in the State. We are going with slogan 'Aur Ek Dhakka, Telangana Pucca' and will come to power" BJP Legislative Party Leader Raja Singh described BJP triumph in four States as 'people's victory. He said the Yogi government uprooted 'Goonda Raj and Mafia Raj, land-grabbing and unbridled corruption. "Bandi Sanjay is given charge of uprooting mafia raj in Telangana and victory of BJP is sure in Telangana." Eatala Rajender, MLA, said "Modi's charisma and people's aspirations and high expectations from BJP government's development agenda brought victory in UP.