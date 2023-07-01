Live
Bandi Sanjay not happy with developments in TBJP: Sources
There are reports that the BJP leadership is planning to give Bandi the post of Union Minister, or to hold a key post in national politics
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is reported to have expressed his displeasure over the latest developments in the party. There are reports that the BJP leadership is planning to give Bandi the post of Union Minister, or to hold a key post in national politics.
Also, it seems that it has also been decided to hand over the responsibilities of the Telangana party to Union Minister and senior leader Kishan Reddy, and an announcement is likely to be made in three to four days.
Party state affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh and Union Minister Kishan Reddy recently announced that Sanjay will continue as the president till the assembly elections to be held in the State this year. At the same time, it seems that Bandi expressed his displeasure to his close friends on the news of the change of president again.
Moreover, Bandi is reported to have said that he would remain an activist if the responsibilities of the party were handed over to someone else. Meanwhile, former Minister Vijayarama Rao tweeted on Friday that if the responsibilities of the party are handed over to someone other than Sanjay, there will be no new additions and also people will leave the party.