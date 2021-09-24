Banjara Hills: Red Lions Deaf win T-20 tourney

Banjara Hills: The city hosted the fifth T-20 cricket championship for deaf and mute persons on Thursday at Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES).

The championship was organised by the Sports Foundation supported by the Sports to Spirituality in association with the Academy of Human Excellence and Deaf Enabled Foundation.

Red Lions Deaf won the championship by 66 runs over Cricket Star Deaf. Shivam Padam of the winning team who scored 132 runs was adjudged the best batsman. He also emerged as the best bowlers for picking four wickets.

Anupama Koneru, principal, Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy, Ameer Javeed, chairman, Sports Committee of SUES, Shaik Mustafa,l OSD SUES, actor Abhinaya, TSM Sandeep, founder of the foundation, were present.

Founder of 7 Sports Foundation and Sports to Spirituality V Venkat and team praised all players for making the event successful.