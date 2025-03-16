Bank of Baroda opens Phygital branch

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda inaugurated another Phygital branch at Parliament Street in New Delhi.
The phygital branch will redefine customer experience by seamlessly integrating self-service and assisted service models to meet the diverse requirements of customers.
Bank of Baroda’s phygital branch features self service kiosks, a video contact centre for non-financial services and Universal service desks for in-person customer service.
