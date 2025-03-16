  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Bank of Baroda opens Phygital branch

Bank of Baroda opens Phygital branch
x
Highlights

Bank of Baroda inaugurated another Phygital branch at Parliament Street in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda inaugurated another Phygital branch at Parliament Street in New Delhi.

The phygital branch will redefine customer experience by seamlessly integrating self-service and assisted service models to meet the diverse requirements of customers.

Bank of Baroda’s phygital branch features self service kiosks, a video contact centre for non-financial services and Universal service desks for in-person customer service.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick