Bathukamma begins on grand note in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Thefirst day of the Bathukamma festival, Engili Pula Bathukamma, brought a festive buzz to flower markets across the city, including Secunderabad’sMonda Market and the flower markets at Gudimalkapur and Mozamjahi Market. Women and families were seen at flower stalls, carefully selecting seasonal blooms to prepare the traditional floral stacks. The markets were vibrant with Navaratri energy, transformed into a hub of music, chatter, and colourful activity. Engili Pula Bathukamma, the festival’s opening day, is dedicated to creating the smallest floral stack using tender and fragrant flowers, symbolising new beginnings.

Shoppers were meticulously choosing ‘Banti’, ‘Sagadi’, ‘Gunugu’, and other local flowers, often filling multiple baskets. Fruits such as bananas, apples, and oranges were also in high demand. A vendor, Renuka, said, “On Engili Pula, families like to start the festival with complete preparations, flowers and fruits. The rush is the highest on the first day, and even with higher prices, people don’t hesitate to buy.” The Monda Market continued to bustle with activity as the sun climbed higher, with shoppers eagerly preparing to celebrate the first day of the festival in all its traditional glory.

Along with the local celebrations in Secunderabad, Bathukamma festivities are planned at several iconic venues across Telangana, blending tradition with cultural showcases and community participation. The official schedule is packed with events across the state, beginning with the Bathukamma inauguration at the historic Thousand Pillar Temple and tree plantation drives today, September 21. Celebrations will continue at Shilparamam in Hyderabad and Pillalamarri in Mahabubnagar on September 22, followed by programmes at Buddhavanam in Nalgonda on September 23. On September 24, festivities will be held at Kaleshwaram Mukteswara Temple in Bhupalpally and the City Centre in Karimnagar. September 25 will feature Bathukamma at the Bhadrachalam Temple in Khammam, JogulambaAlampur in Gadwal, and an art camp at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad that will run until September 29.

On September 26, Ali Sagar Reservoir in Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Medak will host programmes, alongside a cycle rally at Necklace Road in Hyderabad. September 27 will see a women’s bike rally across Tank Bund and a Bathukamma carnival in the IT Corridor. On September 28, a Guinness World Record attempt for the tallest Bathukamma, at 50 feet with the participation of over 10,000 women, will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad. September 29 will feature ‘best Bathukamma’ competitions, a Saras Fair by self-help groups, and community programmes by RWAs and HYSEA across Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts. Finally, on September 30, the festival will conclude with a grand floral parade at Tank Bund, including a vintage car rally, Bathukamma lighting floats, an Ikebana floral art exhibition, and a 3D mapping laser show on the Secretariat.