Bathukamma draws 10,000 people in Australia

Hyderabad: Bathukamma, Telangana’s iconic floral festival, was celebrated on a grand scale in Australia, drawing an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people, according to the organisers. Dr Ch Preeti Reddy, Vice-Chairman of Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, was a special guest at the celebrations.

According to the organisers, the event traditionally attracts around 2,000 participants, but this year’s turnout was significantly higher.

The celebrations brought together members of the Telangana community in Australia, showcasing the State’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and festive spirit on an international platform. Bathukamma, which celebrates Telangana’s cultural identity and traditions, continues to unite Telugu communities across the world. The celebrations in Australia reflected the diaspora’s strong connection with its roots and its commitment to preserving and promoting Telangana’s cultural heritage.

The event provided a platform for the Telangana diaspora to come together, celebrate their traditions and pass on their cultural legacy to future generations. From Telangana to Australia, Bathukamma continues to bring communities together and showcase the State’s vibrant culture to the world.