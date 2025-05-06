BC Welfare Assn meets Guv over 42 pc quota bill

Hyderabad: The BC Welfare Associations appealed to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to get the consent of BC quota bill from the President without any amendments.

A BC leaders delegation called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and thanked the latter for forwarding the BC bill to enhance the quota in education and jobs to 42 per cent to President Droupadi Murmu for her consent recently.

On this occasion, the Association leader Jajula Srinivas Goud said that they discussed the caste census held in Telangana State, the BC Bill unanimously passed in the Assembly on BC reservations, as well as the recent decision of the Central Government’s announcement to undertake a comprehensive caste census along with national census across the country.

He said that the Governor was requested to use his special powers to get the 42 per cent BC Reservation Bill approved, as well as to lift the 50 per cent limit imposed on social reservations in the country, and to set up a separate ministry for OBCs at the Centre.