BC Welfare Association hold dharna after govt officials remove 937 posters

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at BC Bhavan in Vidyanagar after the officials suddenly removed around 937 posters in Kasturbha Gandhi School.

The BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah called for 'Chalo Pragathi Bhavan' in protest against the State government for allegedly removing the posters from the school. With this, the Kasturbha Gandhi school staff, teachers went to Pragathi Bhavan with BC Welfare Association members in large numbers.

They all staged a dharna there demanding to continue the temporary or contract-based teachers to hire them permanently.

They said that government had hired the temporary staff and later after six months it has fired all those staff without a proper reason.

They demanded the government to take the old staff as the government is planning to hire new 1000 staff for KGVB. However, the police rushed to the spot and intervened the protestors. The police are believed to have pacifying the protestors at the Pragathi Bhavan.