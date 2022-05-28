BDL achieves 47 % jump in turnover

Hyderabad: The Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) has achieved a sales turnover of Rs 2,817 crore during the fiscal year 2021-22 and registered a strong recovery of about 47 per cent jump in turnover over that of the previous year at Rs 1,914 crore.

According to BDL, the profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 710 crore is against Rs 341 crore of previous with a growth of 108 per cent. The profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 500 crore, as against Rs 258 crore the previous year, with a growth of 94 per cent.

During the Q4 of FY 2021-22, BDL achieved a turnover of Rs 1,381 crore and PAT of Rs 264 crore, as against a turnover of Rs 1,137 crore and PAT of Rs 260 crore respectively, during the corresponding previous period.

The order book position of the company as on April 1 stood at Rs 1,0170 crore which will be executable in the next 2-3 years. The company has received leads for export of Akash to friendly foreign countries, which is expected to be materialised in one-two years, said a senior officer.