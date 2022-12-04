Be prepared for final TS movement: Revanth

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy called upon the people of the State to prepare for the final phase of Telangana movement.

"In the first phase of the movement (Toli dasha), the voice of Telangana was heard by the world. The martyrs and activists of the second phase of the movement (Mali dasha) won the Statehood for Telangana. The time has come for the final phase of the movement (Tudi dasha) to realise the aspirations of the people of Telangana," the State Congress chief said. Revanth participated in a programme organised at Osmania University on Saturday on the occasion of 13th death anniversary of Kasoju Srikantachari, who sacrificed his life to the cause of Telangana. He came down heavily on the State government for its failure in fulfilling the promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The ruling TRS has promised in its manifesto that it would form an advisory committee consisting of activists, intellectuals, poets, artists etc for Telangana development . " We all believed them. In the first meeting of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, it was stated that 1,200 family members of the martyrs of the Telangana second phase movement will be given government jobs, Rs 10 lakh financial assistance, double bedroom houses and 3 acres of land for agriculture. Even after 8 years, the government did not recognise more than 550 martyrs, " Redvanth said.

According to the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Telangana is in the top 5 States with the highest unemployment rate in the country. It ranked first when compared to the southern States. The unemployment rate in the State is 8.8 per cent and the same is 6.8 percent in the country, he said.