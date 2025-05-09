Beauty queens set to walk the heritage talk

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar and the bustling Laad Bazaar are set to captivate the world’s attention as part of the Miss World 2025 festivities. On the evening of May 13, a grand Heritage Walk would be organised in the Old City, showcasing the cultural grandeur, historical significance, and vibrant diversity of Hyderabad to a global audience.

The event Highlights include Global Participation with over 120 Miss World delegates from across the globe participating in the Heritage Walk, interacting with local artisans and exploring the lanes of Laad Bazaar. The event would be telecast live in over 150 countries, offering millions worldwide a glimpse into Hyderabad’s rich heritage.

The officials said that aligning with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision, the state government aims to position Telangana as a top global tourist destination by highlighting its historical treasures.

Laad Bazaar has been a cultural gem with a 400-year legacy dating back to the Nizam era. Laad Bazaar is renowned as the ‘Capital of Bangles’. Its narrow lanes dazzle with traditional lacquer bangles adorned with intricate mirror work, beads, and embroidery. A high-quality pearls and affordable traditional ornaments, handicrafts and Islamic Art with exquisite Bidriware, hand-painted calligraphy, Ittar (traditional perfumes) and Quranic manuscripts.

The market transforms into a cultural hub during festivals like Eid and Ramadan. The Heart of Hyderabad which was built in 1591 by Qutb Shahi ruler Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, stands as a symbol of Indo-Islamic architecture and resilience. Constructed to commemorate the end of a deadly plague, it represents Hyderabad’s founding spirit. The 56-metre tall structure with four minarets offers panoramic views of the Old City and the Mecca Masjid is an architectural marvel.

The place is proposed for inclusion in the World Heritage list, and it remains Hyderabad’s most iconic landmark. The Heritage Walk is part of a larger strategy to leverage international events like Miss World to promote Telangana’s cultural and historical assets.

The state government has rolled out plans to enhance infrastructure and global visibility for sites like Charminar and Laad Bazaar, aiming to attract heritage enthusiasts and shoppers worldwide.