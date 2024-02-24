Begumpet rly stn to sport swanky look with a dash of Amrit Bharat

Hyderabad: Under the Amrit Bharat scheme, Begumpet railway station is poised for a transformation with ongoing works. South Central Railway (SCR) officials have devised a master plan to enhance the station's aesthetic appeal.

According to SCR officials, in the second phase of the scheme, around 554 railway stations are identified for redevelopment. On February 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the development of railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This initiative encompasses 15 railway stations in Telangana, including Begumpet railway station.

Begumpet railway station serves as a crucial stop for significant and superfast trains arriving from Mumbai and Pune, with approximately 122 trains plying from this station. The daily average footfall at Begumpet railway station is approximately 16,648 passengers.

Providing an overview of the redevelopment plan for Hyderabad Railway station, a senior SCR officer stated, "The current station setup includes two platforms, lacking escalators and lift facilities. As part of the redevelopment initiative, we propose the installation of two lifts and two escalators."

Previously, the station lacked a waiting area, but now, as part of the redevelopment plan, a waiting area spanning 750 square meters is being planned. Additionally, 288 square meters of the old station building are earmarked for refurbishment. As part of the redevelopment project, a new 12-metre-wide foot-over bridge (FOB) is proposed to replace the existing 2-metre-wide FOB, which is set to be dismantled. Additionally, plans include the establishment of a new ticket booking window with departure facilities. The development project has received a sanction of approximately Rs 26.55 crore for implementation.

The Amrit Bharat Station scheme envisions various facilities for railway stations, including enhanced access through the removal of unnecessary structures, improved lighting, expanded circulating areas, upgraded parking spaces, infrastructure catering to people with disabilities, and the incorporation of environmentally friendly elements such as green energy utilisation in building designs. The redevelopment of railway stations is anticipated to conclude by June of this year, according to the official.