Beware of house break-ins, cops caution city summer vacationers

Hyderabad: In view of people moving out of the city on summer vacation, homes are often left unguarded – creating ideal conditions and possibility of criminal gangs striking, the police have issued safety advisories to prevent thefts and attention-diversion offences.

The most important police advice is not to leave gold jewellery in the house when the owners leave for holidays and install locks with a central locking system for added security. The police advised arranging a security alarm system with motion sensors for the house; installing CCTV cameras at entry and exit points of homes and monitoring them online. The owners should ensure the DVR is stored in a secure location. They should hire trusted watchmen or security guards for property.

“People spend so much on houses, but are not concerned about safety of their homes and neglect installing CCTV cameras which could be of great use for them as well as others,” said an official from Cyberabad.









Cyberabad DCP (crimes) LC Naik advises residents to stay alert and follow simple precautions to ensure safety during this season. With community cooperation and basic preventive measures, many incidents can be avoided. People should inform the local police station about their departure and arrival plans. ‘Report any suspicious individuals immediately to the local police station or call 100’.

The police asked the citizens to keep their two-wheelers inside the compound, ensure they are locked, and if possible, secure them with wheel chains. ‘Avoid leaving garbage, milk packets, or newspapers outside houses, as this may indicate your absence to criminals. “Cover locked doors with curtains to prevent them from being visible to strangers. Keep a few lights on inside and outside home to create the impression of occupancy,” said a senior officer.

The police advised people to avoid leaving keys in easily accessible places such as shoe racks, under pillows, above cupboards, or in dressing table drawers. ‘Avoid parking in dark and isolated areas – prefer busy, well-lit places’. Residents living in colonies and apartments were advised to form local safety committees.

The police urged residents to support their efforts by coordinating for night patrolling.

‘Keep contact numbers of the local police stations and beat constables handy. Don’t disclose travel plans to anyone except trusted persons; avoid sharing travel details on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook.