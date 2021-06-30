Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha attempt to lay siege to TSPSC office foiled by police

Nampally: Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) along with BJP youth wing, on Tuesday tried to lay siege to the Telangana State Public Service Commission(TSPSC) office, here, protesting against non-payment of unemployment allowance and government's failure to fill vacant posts in its departments.

However, they were stopped by the police resulting in tension. The protestors staged a sit-in on the road, resulting in a traffic blockade. The police arrested the agitating activists and shifted them to the nearest police station. Bhanu Prakash, the BJYM president, addressing the protestors alleged that the government was adopting a negligent attitude towards the unemployed in the State. He demanded immediate filling of about two lakh vacant posts in government departments by releasing the TSPSC notification and payment of dole to the jobless. Prakash claimed that the number of suicides by jobless persons across the State was increasing. He questioned the delay in the release of employment notifications by TSPSC, while threatening to intensify the agitation by organising protests in the districts.