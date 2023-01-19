Bharti Airtel announces Rs 2K cr investment for hyperscale data centre

Hyderabad: Telangana Government, along with the Bharti Airtel Group, on Wednesday announced the investment of a large Hyperscale Data Center in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 2000 Crore.

This was announced at the Telangana Lounge at Davos in the presence of the Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Sunil Bharti Mittal and Rajan Bharti Mittal from the Bharti Airtel Group.

The Bharti Airtel Group, through its data centre arm, Nxtra Data Centers, would invest an amount of Rs 2000 Crores as capital investment for the infrastructure which would further attract investments from their customers. The facility would be a Hyperscale Data Center with a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load for the first phase. It would incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security. The project is estimated to be deployed in the next 5-7 years.

Rama Rao said he was happy to see Airtel-Nxtra Data Centers invest in Telangana. Hyderabad is now the hub for Hyperscale Data Centers in India and Airtel's investment adds to the pace we look to keep up. I hope to continue this relationship and hope the state can work together with Airtel-Nxtra to work on creating digital infrastructure to keep up with the ever-growing industry in the state.

Sunil Mittal said that this was one of the biggest greenfield Data Center projects in India, and the company was happy to be working with Telangana. Since our discussions began on the Data Center project in the May 2022 edition of the WEF annual meeting, the government has worked at a very quick pace to ensure the project is completed. We will work closely with Telangana to increase our footprint in the state in other portfolios of our business as well.