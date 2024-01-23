Bhatti explores revenue avenues, tourism potential at pre-budget meeting

Hyderabad: As part of the pre-budget meetings, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held a meeting with officials of Prohibition & Excise, Tourism, Culture and Archaeology at Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Monday. Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was also present. Deputy CM underlined the need to identify potential sources to augment excise revenue without any increase in the prices of liquor. He also emphasised the need to evolve a system and frame policy guidelines for establishing elite bars/elite shops etc which should follow a uniform and justifiable pattern. He stressed the importance of setting up multidimensional teams comprising excise, police and information departments and formulating an action plan to create awareness of the evils of the drug menace. A proper mechanism should be evolved to check the drug menace, he observed.

He noted that the state has the highest potential to develop temple tourism and eco-tourism. A coordinated effort by the departments of endowment, tourism and RTC is needed to develop temple tourism in the state. Similarly, many forests in the state can be utilised for eco-tourism. “The state is endowed with abundant natural tourist spots but we are unable to harness the full potential due to lack of proper marketing”, he felt. The officials were asked to come out with a comprehensive tourism policy clearly earmarking the destinations which have to be developed as tourist centres. Measures have to be taken to expose our cultural heritage to international audiences, he said.

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao stated that the government alone cannot take up all tourism projects and as such there is a need to formulate guidelines to enable the private players to invest in tourism infrastructure projects.

The Excise Department proposed to take up construction of office buildings and strengthening of check posts in their budget proposals. Likewise, the Tourism Department proposed to develop new tourist destinations as well as sought funds for spillover works.

Special Chief Secretary Finance Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary Excise Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Sailaja Ramaiyer, and senior officials of excise, tourism, culture and archaeology attended the meeting.