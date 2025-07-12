Bhatti, Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti ‘best performers’

Hyderabad: Heralding a change in assessing the performance of state ministers through transparent metrics, the department-wise review at the 19th Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday, threw up rather surprising results, with Finance and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu and Information & Public Relations, Revenue and Housing Minister P Srinivasa Reddy ahead of their Cabinet colleagues, including the Chief Minister, in the implementation of decisions taken in the previous 18 Cabinet meetings.

The review on Thursday zeroed in on department-wise performance in the implementation of the Cabinet decisions till date. Thus, the ‘performance’ of the state ministers during the 18 months of the Congress government is now officially indexed and, more importantly, on papers.

The state Cabinet analyzed the time-bound department-wise action plan prepared as per the Cabinet decisions and the way it was executed by each department, top sources said. Although all ministers were active enough to achieve the targets set by the government, a few of them went the extra mile by being more aggressive than their colleagues. Bhatti, also the Deputy Chief Minister, succeeded in formulating important energy policies, including that for green energy, finalizing agreements with other states in solar and hydel power generation, and in mobilizing resources to meet the growing finance requirements from time to time.

The achievement of meeting power demand during peak hours in summer, covering domestic consumers as well as industrial consumers, as per the policies adopted by the government in the Cabinet meetings were appreciated.

Sources said that IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu’s active role in implementing Cabinet decisions by inviting global investments for the setting up of industries was discussed in the Cabinet meet. The role of the minister in promoting the state as a destination for investments was analyzed and appreciated. The minister and the CM’s role in ‘TelanganaRising’ has already drawn national attention, it was placed on record. However, the Chief Minister, who holds Municipal Administration and Urban Development, lagged in implementing the Musi Rejuvenation project since it faced a lot of hurdles in funding and evacuation of colonies alongside the Musi river in the city. The Chief Minister, who has kept Education and Home Departments with him, achieved good results in establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools with the help of the Deputy CM. The Home Department’s policy decisions to strength law and order and check cybercrimes attracted good outcomes.

Although N Uttam Kumar Reddy succeeded in implementing the fine rice distribution and strengthening the Civil Supplies wing, he could not achieve targets in the irrigation sector as Irrigation Minister, sources said. Likewise, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was also not active in implementing the decisions mainly relating to the development of road network under HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model).

On his part, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy completed his task of developing the Bhu Bharati portal and constructing the Indiramma houses at a fast pace. State Medical and Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha was also active in implementing several decisions but moved rather slowly in developing medical infrastructure. State Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s performance was acknowledged for completing the Caste Survey with the cooperation of relevant departments, mainly the Planning Board.

Endowments Minister K Surekha, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka, Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Agriculture Minister T Nageshwara Rao completed their tasks without haste. The newly inducted ministers – G Vivek (Labour and Employment Minister) Vivek, V Srihari (Animal husbandry) and A Laxman Kumar (Welfare) gave updates on implementing the last Cabinet decisions in their respective departments.