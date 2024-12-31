Bhubaneswar: CM, ministers assess crop damage

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday undertook field visits in three districts to assess crop damage due to recent unseasonal rainfall in the State and as-sured farmers that his government would provide assistance to affected growers. He said that farmers in coastal Odisha have been severely affected by the unseasonal rain from December 20.

Majhi, along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and others went to paddy fields in Nayagarh, Gajapati and Ganjam districts and interacted with the affected farm-ers.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy also accompanied Majhi when he visited Ranpur Assembly segment to oversee damage caused by the unseasonal rain.

The Chief Minister said several districts in the State experienced rain in two phases between December 20 and 28 which caused extensive damage to the standing paddy crops, vegetables, cotton and betel leaf.

“Our government is sympathetic towards the plight of farmers and will provide assistance after assessment of the damage,” Majhi said. He also said that the government is considering measures to assist farmers, whose agro-produce has not been insured under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima scheme, and sharecroppers. He appealed to growers to inform the administration of their crop damage through the ‘Krishi Rakshak’ App. They can also lodge their grievances relat-ed to farming on the 14447 toll-free number, the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also met with distressed farmers in Bhadrak and Balasore districts and another Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo visited the areas hit by rainfall in the Niali Block in Cuttack. Singh Deo also visited Jagatsinghpur district.

Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra visited Kendrapara and Jajpur districts while Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samant met farmers in Khurda district. The Odisha govern-ment has decided to provide assistance to all affected farmers, both insured and uninsured, as per the norms of the State and Centre. This support will be extended through direct benefit transfer (DBT).