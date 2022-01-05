Bifurcation issues: TS to expose AP's dilly-dallying tactics in handing over assets

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to expose the Andhra Pradesh government's delayed tactics in resolving the bifurcation-related issues in the meeting convened by Union Home Ministry on January 12, in New Delhi.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who will attend the meeting, has asked the top officials concerned to furnish the details of the status of assets distribution and liabilities pending between the two Telugu States since 2014.

Officials said that division of assets in more than 100 institutions listed under Schedule X, of which 97 are located in TS, mostly in Hyderabad, were pending. Another 97 institutions listed under Schedule IX of AP Reorganisation Act were also to be sorted out between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Officials said that all these institutions together have assets worth thousands of crores of rupees in the form of buildings, lands and bank deposits and the two States were staking claim. The government was demanding to split the assets 58:42 ratio under the Reorganisation Act.

The TS government alleged that the AP government was creating unnecessary controversies in the implementation of Reorganisation Act. The demand to seek share in Singareni Collieries Company Limited, located in Telangana, was one of the good examples how the Andhra government was creating hurdles in the way of addressing bifurcation issues.