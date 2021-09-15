Biometric Token Machine installed at Secunderabad railway station

Secunderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has installed Biometric Token Machine (BTM) at Secunderabad Railway station on Tuesday.

"The BTM aims to ease the process of boarding passengers into unreserved coaches by avoiding long queues and preventing brawls among passengers. The machine first records the information of each passenger such as their name, train number, PNR number and destination station.

Following this, the passenger's biometric information such as fingerprint and photograph are captured. Once this information is acquired, the machine auto generates a token with a serial number and the passengers should board the coaches according to their assigned number. In addition, the data stored by the BTM will be useful in detecting crimes committed on trains and will act as a deterrence for miscreants," said a senior officer, SCR.

He further added this system will give a big relief for passengers travelling in general class as they need not wait in queue. Once the passenger receives the token they can reach the coach 15 minutes prior to departure and board the train without any hassle. The token machine system will also help to minimize the manpower requirement of railway protection force to maintain the queue during boarding time.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR appreciated the initiative and efforts of the security department of SCR and also the Secunderabad Division officials in implementation of BTM. He also opined that the system enables easy access to unreserved passengers for boarding into general class coaches and also helps in avoiding congestion of platforms.