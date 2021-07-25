Birthday wishes pour in for KTR

Hyderabad: TRS cadres and leaders took up extensive plantation and service programmes like blood donation camps across the State marking MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao's birthday.

TRS leader and MP J Santosh Kumar launched 'Mukkoti Vruksharchana' by planting saplings and said that since he had achieved the target of planting one crore saplings across the State, he wanted to take up the project further and has set a new target of planting three crore saplings. As KTR had asked the rank and file not to come to Hyderabad on his birthday, party leaders organised celebrations in all the districts, including Hyderabad. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohammad Mahmood Ali and party MLAs celebrated the birthday by cutting a big cake in party office Telangana Bhavan. Mahmood Ali released a CD titled 'Leader' brought out by party leader T Sai Kiran Yadav. Former MLC M Sreenivas Reddy released a CD of songs. Later, the guests cut a 44-kg cake in the presence of MLAs, corporators and other party leaders.

Later, Talasani distributed a three-wheeler bike to a physically-challenged person and took part in the social activities in the city. He inaugurated the blood donation camp organised by Khairatabad MLA M Krishna Rao and M Gopinath at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy stadium.

Meanwhile, celebrities including actors like Sonu Sood, politicians, sports stars and diplomats took to Twitter to wish KTR on his birthday. US Consul General, Joel Reifman, United Kingdom's Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Andrew Fleming, and Australia High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell extended their greetings to the Minister. Sports stars, including VVS Laxman, Jwala Gutta, Pragyan Ojha, Hanuma Vihari, and a few others also wished KTR.

KTR also received wishes from Andhra Pradesh including the advisor to the government Rajiv Krishna, MPs YS Chowdary, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, CM Ramesh, MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao among others. BJP national leader Muralidhar Rao and Congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud were among others who wished him.