BJP bristles at attack on Bhadradri temple official

Hyderabad: BJP State president N Ramachandra Rao and party national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Dr Pongulei Sudhakar Reddy condemned the attack on the executive officer of the Bhardrachalma temple on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Ramachandra Rao said the incident of attacking the EO in Bhadrachalam and trying to encroach on the temple lands is unfortunate. “People of other religions have built buildings on those lands and some have tried to build churches and mosques. When the EO tried to stop her, she was attacked. It happened not only in Bhadrachalam but also in the case of the Tirumala Tirupati Temple lands in Khammam.”

He alleged that with the encouragement of some political parties in the Khammam area, walls were demolished on TTD lands. “mosques and other structures were built by people of other religions. TTD officials were prevented from inspecting the area. Therefore, there is a need to protect Hindu temple lands from encroachment by people of other religions,” he added.

The BJP state chief demanded that the state government take steps immediately to vacate the encroachments from the lands occupied in Khammam and warned that the BJP will launch a movement for the protection of temple lands.

He also demanded strict action against the people of other religions who attacked the EO and those who encroached on the temple lands.

Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy strongly condemned the attack on the Executive Officer of the Bhadrachalam Temple for questioning illegal constructions on the lands belonging to Sri Bhadrachala Ramulavaru at Purushothapatnam, Yatapaka Mandal, Alluri Sitaramaraju District. He said that the lands belonging to Sri Bhadrachala Ramulavaru are of immense spiritual and historical significance for crores of devotees across the Telugu states. “It is unfortunate that when temple officials are striving to protect these lands from illegal encroachments, they are being attacked and threatened.”

Also “I urge both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to come forward with a common resolution to protect these temple lands and resolve this sensitive issue permanently. The governments must act immediately to identify, reclaim, and safeguard the lands belonging to Sri Bhadrachala Ramulavaru and ensure that the sanctity of the temple is upheld.”

He requested the governments to take strict action against those involved in such attacks to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.