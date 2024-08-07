BJP & BRS are against development, alleges Cong

Hyderabad: Condemning the way opposition was critical of the State government’s significant allocations for the Musi riverfront development project, PCC working president T Jagga Reddy felt that those who were questioning were against development. Former MLA asked Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar to ratify a resolution against the development and rejuvenation of the Musi River.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Jagga Reddy said that the BJP leaders were trying to create unease amongst people about the prestigious project. He said that this initiative would not only contribute to the development of the entire city but also make Hyderabad much more beautiful and pollution free. “The BJP leaders must first make up their minds if they want development or not. Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy should come up with clarity. If they feel the Musi project was a wasteful expenditure, then ratify a resolution against the proposals," he said. Going by the logic that the river development was a farce and would lead to misappropriation, he wondered if the seven years of Mission for Clean Ganga, where more than Rs 30,000 crore were spent, were laced with corruption.

Over the claims of BRS that the ruling Congress stifled the voice of the opposition during the Budget session, the PCC working president questioned KTR and Harish Rao if there was any instance of suspension of the members. “Under the BRS government, the opposition was never given a chance to speak, and the people of the State are witnesses to it, as members of the house representing Congress faced suspension. However, under Revanth’s leadership, the Assembly ran smoothly, as the top BRS leaders, including Harish Rao and KTR, were given more time to speak than the ruling Congress. Despite all this, the BRS leaders continue to make baseless allegations,” Jagga Reddy explained.