BJP, BRS may create ‘law & order’ issues: Congress

Hyderabad: The PCC vice president and Election Management Committee incharge for Malkajgiri constituency, MRG Vinod ReddyMRG Vinod Reddy, cautioned the partymen to remain vigilant, as the rival parties, mainly the BJP and BRS, may create law and order issues in the coming week. Speaking to media persons in Malkajgiri, along with former MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and DCC president for Medchal Malkajgiri, Singireddy Harivardhan Reddy, Vinod said that as the date for Lok Sabha polls comes close and with just a week remaining, it was time for the Congress rank and file to remain watchful. He held that given the ‘provocative’ statements made by rivals, it could cause law and order issues, and if there was a chance of getting benefitted in any way, the BJP and BRS may likely continue the trend without thinking of the outcome.

Recently, the committee, comprising seven members, also requested the DGP and Chief Electoral Officer to deploy additional police force in sensitive locations, including Hyderabad (parts of Old City), Thungathurthi, Karimnagar, and Medak parliamentary segments, in wake of the statements made by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders. “Recent remarks made by these leaders are highly provocative, and if the same trend continues, this may lead to a law and order situation in many places,” said Vinod Reddy.