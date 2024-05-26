Live
- Mallika Sherawat emphasises the sense of success that comes with challenging oneself
- Agnipath scheme guarantees 100 per cent employment, says Anurag Thakur
- Priyanka, I will raise voice of Himachal in Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi
- 13 Indians successfully rescued and repatriated from Laos
- Four dead due to lightning
- BRS, BJP running false propaganda on paddy procurement: Telangana minister
- Kohli, Samson, Bumrah feature in Hayden's IPL team of the tournament
- Hardik Pandya to link up with India’s squad for T20 World Cup in New York: Report
- BharatPe, PhonePe settle trademark dispute on using 'Pe' suffix
- Naveen khichi owner of Baby care centre in Delhi arrested,7 newborn babies died in fire incident
Just In
J&K Police constable involved in drug trade sacked
A police constable in J&K's Reasi district was dismissed from service on Sunday for being involved in the drug trade, officials said.
Jammu: A police constable in J&K's Reasi district was dismissed from service on Sunday for being involved in the drug trade, officials said.
Selection grade police constable Tariq Hussain Shah was booked last year under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
SSP Reasi, Mohita Sharma ordered the dismissal, officials said.
“He was dismissed for prolonged unauthorised absence from duties and for being an accused in drug trafficking. He was booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Jammu's Bakshi Nagar police station last year," an official said.
"The SSP said in the order that charges of violations of police rules and regulations, absenteeism, grave misconduct, indiscipline, and negligence were proved against the constable making him unfit to serve the department. The stern departmental action of dismissal has been taken after the delinquent cop did not pay heed to series of signals, attendance notices and show cause notices which were served upon him," the official added.
After the present DGP R.R.Swain took over the command of the J&K Police, instances of misconduct, indiscipline, corruption, or rudeness to the public which have been brought to his notice have received prompt attention and action.