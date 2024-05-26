Loksatta party urges the government to initiate a special plan for Education

Gadwal: Tummana palli Srinivas, the State President of Lok Satta Party, has urged the Telangana government to take immediate action to enhance the quality of school education. Despite the high enrollment rates, which are above ninety-nine percent of the world average, he emphasized the need for urgent improvements in educational standards.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Srinivas requested measures to ensure good quality education and highlighted the importance of supporting students from Telugu medium schools in rural areas in their pursuit of higher education and employment opportunities.

Tummana palli also highlighted the need for promoting employment sectors and expressed concern over the inefficient use of funds in government schools. He pointed out that spending over 60,000 rupees per student in government schools is not yielding the desired outcomes.

He urged the government to address this issue and implement necessary measures before the new academic year begins. He called for ensuring that all schools in the state are equipped with essential facilities such as drinking water, kitchens, dining halls, toilets, labs, libraries, and sports grounds, and to repair any dilapidated schools promptly. Secretaries Sarojadevi, Malladi Kishore, Karumanchi Ganesh, and Murali, along with the Education Committee, were also present in the meeting where these demands were discussed.