Anjali talks about her massy avatar in ‘Gangs of Godavari’

Actress Anjali is all set to mesmerize the audience with her powerful portrayal in the upcoming gangster drama "Gangs of Godavari". Directed by Krishna Chaitanya and featuring Vishwak Sen, Anjali, and Neha Shetty in lead roles, the film is generating significant buzz ahead of its release on May 31.

In a recent interaction with the media, Anjali provided insights into her character and experience working on the film. She shared that her role in "Gangs of Godavari" is a departure from her previous portrayals, showcasing her in a massy avatar with raw dialogues and a bold demeanor. Embracing the challenge, Anjali delved into the intricacies of her character, Rathnamala, describing her as complex yet compassionate.

The actress highlighted the efforts she invested in portraying Rathnamala authentically, including adopting a no-makeup look and immersing herself in the character's emotions. Anjali expressed admiration for director Krishna Chaitanya's commitment to the script, praising his ability to translate the narrative seamlessly onto the screen.

Anjali also shared insights into her on-screen chemistry with Vishwak Sen, teasing their intertwined characters and vibrant performances. She lauded the production house, Sithara Entertainments, for their dedication to delivering quality cinema.

With music by the acclaimed Yuvan Shankar Raja, "Gangs of Godavari" promises a captivating cinematic experience, offering a blend of intense drama and entertainment. As Anjali gears up for the film's release, she remains committed to exploring diverse roles across multiple languages, reflecting her versatility as an actress.



