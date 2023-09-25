BJP celebrates arrival of Vande Bharat at Shadnagar railway station

Rangareddy: The arrival of the Vande Bharat Train at Shadnagar railway station was celebrated with enthusiasm and pride. BJP Rangareddy District President Bokka Narasimha Reddy hailed the Vande Bharat Train as a groundbreaking achievement, unlike any other in the annals of railway history.

The event, which took place following the nationwide launch of Vande Bharat Trains by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including K Chandrasekhar, a member of the Railway Board Advisory Council, and the local Municipal Chairman, K Narender. Also in attendance were prominent BJP leaders, including Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, State youth leader AP Mithun Reddy, Kakkunuri Venkatesh Gupta, constituency convener Dr Tanguturi Vijayakumar, senior leader Kammari Bhupala Chari, and council members Chendi Mahender Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Bokka Narasimha Reddy commended the Central government for introducing these super-fast trains, revolutionising travel across the country by ensuring swift connectivity to various destinations.

Dr K Chandrasekhar, a member of the Railway Board, highlighted his efforts in the development of Shadnagar railway station. He emphasised that multiple trains had been arranged with the needs of women passengers, the media, and commuters in mind. He announced that lift facilities would be installed soon, with approval already granted for Mahbub Nagar.

Municipal Chairman Narender urged officials and public representatives to collaborate to ensure the smooth operation of the train in Shadnagar, emphasising its significant importance. Nelli Srivardhan Reddy praised Modi for enhancing rail services across the country, predicting a prosperous future for Shadnagar as a burgeoning city.

Youth leader AP Mithun Reddy hailed the launch of Vande Bharat Express Trains as a privilege, connecting regions in Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, and West Bengal. These trains, operating during the festive season, are set to enhance the travel experience for passengers, serving as a means of connecting various areas efficiently.

Officials also highlighted that the Vande Bharat Trains, operating at semi-high speeds, will offer connectivity to holy places like Puri, Madurai, and Tirupati, saving valuable time for passengers.

The launch of nine additional trains as part of PM’s vision to provide world-class facilities was celebrated as a historic milestone in the journey of Indian railways.