BJP chief JP Nadda dubs BRS 'Bhrashtachar Rishwat Sarkar'

Hyderabad: National BJP chief JP Nadda said on Friday that the BRS party stands for 'BhrashtacharRishwat Sarkar'; this is the image the Telangana government has earned.

Addressing party activists after virtually inaugurating district party offices of Sangareddy, Bhupalapalli, Waranal, Janagaon and Mahabubabad, he said the State was a surplus when it was bifurcated from united Andhra Pradesh, but now it has a debt of Rs 3.29 lakh crore.

Nadda said summoning of the Chief Minister's daughter by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a liquor scam has sullied the State's image. He said the Centre has been supporting the development of Telangana.

"The development of national highways shows a 100 per cent increase. Similarly, the allocation of railways has gone up substantially. The UNESCO tag to Ramappa temple brings recognition to the State.

However, the State is ridden with scams; all irrigation projects are being used as ATMs."

He said changing the name from TRS to BRS would not make any difference; people of Telangana know the game being played. "They are all set to give VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) to BRS". He said it is work and character which need to be changed, not name, Nadda added.

The BJP chief listed the welfare schemes being extended to various sections of people under the Swacha Bharat Mission, Kisan Samman Yojana, Ujwala, PM Awas Yojana and others.