BJP condemns Congress’ ‘Gayab’ social media post against PM Modi

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy mounted a vitriolic attack against the Congress party, alleging it was talking in the language of Pakistan, its minister and the pro-Pakistan terrorist organisations. Addressing the media on Tuesday, he pointed out that the people of the country and nations across the world in unison have called to end terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“However, the Congress party, led by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, is running a social media campaign that insults Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting derogatory content online. We strongly condemn this behaviour. As the shadow of war looms over Pakistan, the Congress party, which is expected to act as a responsible opposition, has stooped to a new low by echoing the sentiments of Pakistan. The mindset of Congress ministers is alarmingly similar to that of their Pakistani counterparts,” he said.





“While Pakistani ministers are speaking out against India, Congress leaders shamefully express support for them. In turn, Pakistan retweeted Congress leaders’ posts, revealing an unholy alliance. When the blood of the nation is boiling in response to the Pahalgam incident, the Prime Minister assured the public that he would deliver a strong response to Pakistan. Instead of standing in solidarity with the PM, the central government, and the Indian armed forces, Congress has lost its mind and is adopting language more suited to terrorists, which is outrageous. Posting a photo of the Prime Minister with a missing head under the guise of “Gayab” shows the growing restlessness among Congress leaders,” he added.

Kishan Reddy said that earlier, the pro-Pakistan terrorists had released an image of Lord Shiva without a head and hosted their flag on it. This was aimed at humiliating and insulting the Hindu community and Bharat’s spiritual traditions. “Today, Congress seems to be following the same disturbing path by sharing a similar image of PM Modi by Ummah Central with the hashtags “#comingsoon” and “GHAZWA AL-HIND”. It raises doubts about whether Congress is acting at the behest of Pakistan or vice versa, he asked. On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi writes to the Prime Minister seeking a joint parliamentary session, while on the other, Congress is undermining the unity and integrity of the country and insulting the Prime Minister. This clearly exposes their mindset,” he alleged.