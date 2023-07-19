BJP demands crop loan waiver

Warangal: BJP cadres led by Kisan Morcha staged a protest near Collectorate in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, demanding the State government to resolve the issues faced by the farmers.

Speaking at the protest, BJP Kisan Morcha State president K Sridhar Reddy demanded the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to implement the Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver which the latter promised to the farmers. “Telangana government should immediately implement the Fasal Bima Yojana. KCR who failed to provide remunerative prices to the farmers’ produce, brought in the Rythu Bandhu scheme,” Sridhar Reddy said.

BJP State Spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy said that KCR was deceiving the farmers in the name of Rythu Bandhu. On the other hand, KCR evaded the responsibility of providing subsidies on seed, drip irrigation and mechanization of agriculture, Rakeesh Reddy said. He also criticised the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for his remarks on power supply. Revanth who has no knowledge of agriculture says that three-hour power supply a day was enough for the farmers, Rakesh Reddy said.

BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma said that KCR is least bothered about the farmers who lost their crops due to untimely rains and hailstorms early this year. KCR should implement the Centre’s schemes for the welfare of the farmers, she said. “Farmers will teach a fitting lesson to the KCR Government,” Padma said. Senior leaders Kondeti Sridhar, Jaganmohan Reddy and Malladi Tirupati Reddy were among others present.