BJP demands KTR to apologise to Hindus

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State Spokesperson Rani Rudrama demanded that the BRS Working President and former minister KT Rama Rao apologise to the Hindu community. Addressing the media on Monday, she charged that after losing power in the last election, KTR is making unnecessary criticisms of BJP leaders out of frustration.

She claimed the BRS is making baseless allegations against the BJP following their defeat. Rudrama stated that it is shameful for former minister KTR to make political comments about the Akshinthas of Lord Ram from Ayodhya and inappropriately involve them in politics. She specifically criticised KTR for his remarks at a meeting in the Karimnagar assembly, where he falsely claimed that Akshinthas did not originate from Ayodhya.

She expressed that KTR seems confused about whether the temple in Ayodhya is dedicated to Bala Ram or Sita Ram and fails to differentiate between Akshinthas of Ayodhya, ridiculing them as “Talambaralu.” His comments insulted the Hindu community, as he suggested that ration rice in Telangana was given to the people as Akshathas from Ayodhya. Rudrama added that KTR should first understand the difference between the two.

She charged that KTR made these comments to appease the Muslim community while insulting Hindu deities during Ramzan. Alongside leaders like KCR and KTR, Congress leaders are also mocking Hinduism in their criticism of the BJP.

Rudrama emphasised that it is cruel to insult Hindu gods and the sentiments of Hindus for the sake of securing Muslim votes during elections. Rudrama recalled that millions of people contributed to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. That too, after 500 years, Hindus celebrated this occasion.

She stated, “It is shameful for KTR to mock such a sacred event.” KTR criticised the BJP for winning eight seats in the MP elections through dubious means. However, Rudrama noted that in the recent three MLC elections, the BJP won two seats while the BRS chose not to contest at all. In Telangana, the BJP increased its representation from two to eight MP seats, while the BRS party lost power, ending up with zero seats in the MP elections and becoming too weak to contest the MLC elections.

She warned the BRS and KTR to refrain from making false allegations. “KTR claims he will go on a padayatra. However, if he continues to insult and disrespect Hindu gods and their sentiments, he will have to face their wrath,” she cautioned.