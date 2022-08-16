BJP fumes at TRS for attack on Bandi Sanjay Kumar's yatra

Hyderabad: Mounting a vitriolic attack against the TRS and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, State BJP leadership on Monday condemned the incident of TRS workers pelting stones at Devaruppula village of Jangaon district.

Party's national vice-presidnet DK Aruna charged that the State government has lost its right to remain in office for failing to give security to a peaceful 'padayatra' taken out with prior approval. She asked the police to democratically perform their duties than acting like henchmen of the ruling party.

Aruna said the incident exposed the growing restlessness in the ruling TRS resorting to attack by joining hands with the Congress and demanding slapping a case against Dayakar Rao. She dared the CM to face the saffron party in the people's court. Otherwise, the BJP will respond in a manner that the pink brigade understands, she warned.

Former Finance minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender condemned the attack on the padayatra of Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He said the attack is an indication of the growing restlessness and intolerance with every growing response of people to the Praja Sangrama yatra. He charged that KCR's statements, ministers and ruling party leaders are resulting in such attacks by the TRS cadre.

BJP legislative party leader Raja Singh condemned the attack by the TRS activists on the yatra. BJP Janagon district president charged that the attack took place following the minister's alleged statement to halt the yatra.

Party official spokesperson SV Subhash condemning the attack said the minister had issued a diktat not to participate in the yatra. But, with people's response swelling up, the TRS leaders developed cold feet and resorted to attack, he pointed out. BJP spokesperson J Sangappa asked the minister whether he had brought funds to the Palakurthi Assembly segment the way the CM, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao ensured release of funds to their respective constituencies. He said people respect the police when they discharge their duties as per law. He alleged that the police have not responded despite getting information on the attack.

Party leaders Rani Rudrama and A Rakesh Reddy demanded an answer as to why the police failed to act despite prior information about the attack. They said days of TRS are numbered and the party is sure to hoist its flag in the ensuing Munugodu by-poll.

Dr Dasoju Shravan termed the brazen attack as beginning of TRS's collapse. The future defeat is evident out of their timidity, TRS leadership and the CM have lost their mental balance and are resorting to 'undemocratic suppression and violence'.