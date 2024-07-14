BJP has history of toppling State govts: Congress

Hyderabad: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has accused BJP of spreading lies against the State government on the defection of MLAs.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, the Congress MP criticised Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for misleading the people with false propaganda against the Congress government and said that the BJP leader has no right to speak about the defection of MLAs and the Constitution.

“Everyone knows who makes a mockery of the Constitution in the country. The BJP has a history of overthrowing democratically formed governments in 10 years. In the last ten years, the BJP toppled many governments belonged to the opposition panties in the name of CBI, Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate and made a mockery of democracy,” he pointed out.

“During the last ten years, many elected governments in Uttarakhand (2016), Manipur (2017), Goa (2017), Meghalaya (2018), Jammu & Kashmir (2018), Arunachal Pradesh (2019), Karnataka (2019), Madhya Pradesh (2020), Puducherry (2021) and Maharashtra ( 2022) were toppled by the BJP. Even the Supreme Court also reprimanded the Union government for misusing its power.

BJP leaders have covered up their mistakes and are now talking morals,” the Congress MP criticised.

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, who represents Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha constituency, alleged that both BRS-BJP were working together in Telangana and said that the BRS would merge with BJP by the next election. “If it is not possible, then alliance will be made between two parties,” he added.