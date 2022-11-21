BJP kickstarts three-day State-level training camp

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday asked its leaders to work for objectives set by the party.

Delivering the inaugural address on the first day of the three-day State-level party training programme here, he said it has been organising such programmes for the past 40 years, from the days of Janasangh to BJP.

About 7,000 parties have been registered with the Election Commission of India. But, it was only the BJP which has been regularly conducting training programmes every two years from booth to national level. In Telangana the training camps have been completed at village, mandal, and district levels. Currently the State-level training camp is on.

He observed that some might think that there are many parties which have come to power without conducting any training programmes and without any organisational structure. However, BJP is a cadre and ideology-based party; it is different from others when it comes to its functioning.

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said people of Telangana wanted to change by ending the family-centered, corrupt government of TRS. Besides, they believe that it is possible only by BJP. He said majority people and many IAS, IPS and officials and employees from different sections wanted BJP to come to power. Because they are no longer able to bear insults and humiliations of the ruling party and its leaders. Reddy said people have been expressing in a series of election results, including the recent Munugodu by-poll, that BJP is the only alternative they believe in.

The minister stressed "We should take people's views seriously by recognising their aspirations and trust being reposed in the party."

He said BJP is the only party which conducts its activities within the framework of the Constitution.

He charged that 'insecure' TRS government was resorting to mudslinging and tarring the party reputation. He asked participants to draw inspiration from the training and move forward with confidence.

Party national secretaries Tarun Chug and Sunil Bansal, MPs Soyam Bapu Rao and Aravind Dharmapuri, national executive members AP Jitender Reddy, Dr Vivek Venkataswamy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, State office bearers Gujjala Premender Reddy, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, Bangaru Sruthi, MLAs M Raghunandan Rao, Tamil Nadu State co-in-charge Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, State convener (training) Dr O Srinivas Reddy and others were present.